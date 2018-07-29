Investar (ISTR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Investar had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $15.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.84 million.

ISTR opened at $26.10 on Friday. Investar has a 1-year low of $20.35 and a 1-year high of $29.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.27 million, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 6th. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISTR. BidaskClub cut Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $30.00 price target on Investar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

In other Investar news, Director James M. Baker purchased 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $28,078.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at $193,960.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,168 shares of company stock worth $32,168. 9.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

