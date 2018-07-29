Invesco (IVZ) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Invesco from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Invesco from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.93.

Invesco opened at $25.97 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.66. Invesco has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $38.43.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $974.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.91 million. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 21.64%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Invesco will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco acquired 2,127,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $9,978,720.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,426,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,102,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,953 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 20.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,640,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $372,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,111 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 155.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,442,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,595 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 19.8% during the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 7,127,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $224,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,700 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,408,000. 79.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

