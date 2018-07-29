Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.18

News stories about Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Intuitive Surgical earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 45.5610888357702 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Vetr downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $454.14 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $465.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $480.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price target (up previously from $475.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.97.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $519.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.58. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $307.89 and a 52-week high of $539.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $909.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.43 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.95 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 2,655 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.15, for a total transaction of $1,229,663.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,457.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 36,642 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.96, for a total value of $16,377,508.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,048,640.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,844 shares of company stock valued at $58,336,587. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

