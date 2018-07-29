Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Insider Craig H. Barratt Sells 2,500 Shares

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) insider Craig H. Barratt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Intuitive Surgical opened at $519.21 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.58. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $307.89 and a 12 month high of $539.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $909.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.43 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 23.20%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.95 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $582.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Sunday, July 22nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $540.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 247,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,363,000 after purchasing an additional 40,909 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 52,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,608,000 after purchasing an additional 17,083 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 81,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,850,000 after purchasing an additional 47,294 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

