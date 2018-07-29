Intl Cons Airl/S (ICAGY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intl Cons Airl/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. acts as the holding company for British Airways and Iberia providing scheduled passenger and cargo Airline services with its principal place of business being London. The company Airways maintains strategic alliance with several worldwide airlines and, together with its codeshare and franchise partners, flies to more than 300 destinations worldwide. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. is based in Harmondsworth, United Kingdom. “

ICAGY has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intl Cons Airl/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. HSBC lowered shares of Intl Cons Airl/S from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Intl Cons Airl/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of Intl Cons Airl/S opened at $18.11 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05. Intl Cons Airl/S has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $19.36.

Intl Cons Airl/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. Intl Cons Airl/S had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 80.31%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Intl Cons Airl/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, IAG Cargo, Avios, and Aer Lingus brands.

