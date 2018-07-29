Intevac (IVAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23). Intevac had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Intevac to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Intevac alerts:

Shares of IVAC stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. Intevac has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $102.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Intevac news, major shareholder April Fund Ltd. 21 bought 156,300 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $737,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on IVAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. B. Riley downgraded Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Maxim Group downgraded Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Noble Financial cut Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Intevac from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-film Equipment segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services disk sputtering, etch and deposition, and disk lubrication systems; and offers upgrades, spares, and consumables, as well as provides process and applications support, customer training, installation, start-up assistance, and post-installation support services.

Further Reading: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.