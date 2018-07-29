Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.43

Headlines about Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) have been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Interpublic Group of Companies earned a news impact score of 0.43 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 47.3190679694649 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Monday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.18.

Interpublic Group of Companies opened at $22.42 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $26.01.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 28.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. research analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 8,392 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $201,743.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H John Greeniaus sold 33,573 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $810,787.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

