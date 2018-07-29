Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG) Given a $3.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) has been assigned a $3.00 price target by HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 163.16% from the company’s previous close.
IDXG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.25 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.
Interpace Diagnostics Group opened at $1.14 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $1.80.
About Interpace Diagnostics Group
Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.
