Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG) Given a $3.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) has been assigned a $3.00 price target by HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 163.16% from the company’s previous close.

IDXG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.25 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Get Interpace Diagnostics Group alerts:

Interpace Diagnostics Group opened at $1.14 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $1.80.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative net margin of 103.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 million. analysts expect that Interpace Diagnostics Group will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Interpace Diagnostics Group

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.