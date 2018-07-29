Interface (TILE) Shares Down 0.2%

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.90 and last traded at $22.00. Approximately 8,505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 269,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TILE shares. ValuEngine raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Interface currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Get Interface alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Interface had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $283.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Interface’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Interface by 27.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Interface by 90.1% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Interface by 62.1% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interface by 6.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,037 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Interface by 35.6% during the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 57,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 15,105 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.