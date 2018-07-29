Intel (INTC) Trading Down 8.6% After Insider Selling

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)’s share price was down 8.6% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $47.48 and last traded at $47.68. Approximately 67,786,484 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 30,748,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.16.

Specifically, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 3,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $162,140.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,706,068.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $53,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,896 shares of company stock worth $362,862 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Northland Securities downgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.76.

The firm has a market cap of $245.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The chip maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. Intel had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $16.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,906,186 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,651,194,000 after acquiring an additional 295,380 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 24,760,162 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,289,509,000 after acquiring an additional 482,570 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,187,824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,116,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,697 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 23,711,209 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,094,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669,737 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,435,777 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,164,993,000 after purchasing an additional 745,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.