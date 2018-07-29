Intel Co. (INTC) Receives $56.47 Average PT from Analysts

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.76.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.34 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 24th.

Intel traded down $4.48, hitting $47.68, on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 67,780,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,408,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Intel has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $57.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The chip maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Intel had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

In other Intel news, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 3,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $162,140.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,706,068.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $53,328.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,896 shares of company stock valued at $362,862. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 247,194 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 15,739 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 63,304 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Intel by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 268,705 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,357,000 after purchasing an additional 47,870 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 11,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Underhill Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Underhill Investment Management LLC now owns 350,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

