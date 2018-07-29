Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Takes Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $301.65 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $260.22 and a 12 month high of $360.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $365.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $379.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.41.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.