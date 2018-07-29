Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires New Holdings in BP plc (BP)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 4.2% in the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,689 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 50,929 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 14.8% in the first quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,780 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 263,418 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,980 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. 10.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP opened at $44.51 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. BP plc has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $148.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.89.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $68.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BP shares. Santander downgraded BP from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.91 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised BP from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Macquarie upgraded BP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.84.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

