Integra Lifesciences (IART) Given “Hold” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their hold rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $59.00 target price on the life sciences company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Integra Lifesciences’ FY2018 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

“: We maintain our Neutral rating and $59 12-month PT on shares of IART. This morning (7/25), IART reported 2Q rev of $366MM (+3.4% organic), slightly below consensus ($368MM). IART’s 3.4% organic growth was a slight sequential acceleration (+3.0% in 1Q18). (+33%) were in line, as a lower tax rate offset margin weakness relative to expectations. IART reiterated its 2018 top-line organic growth guidance of ~5%, implying 2H18 organic growth of 6.5%, twice that of 1H18.”,” Cantor Fitzgerald’s analyst wrote.

IART has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Integra Lifesciences from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Integra Lifesciences from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Integra Lifesciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integra Lifesciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.38.

Integra Lifesciences traded up $0.23, hitting $61.43, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company had a trading volume of 1,935,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,036. Integra Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $41.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.50. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $366.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stuart Essig sold 31,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $1,990,915.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,450,272 shares in the company, valued at $92,092,272. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total value of $62,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,976 shares of company stock valued at $16,785,254 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 194,900 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 289,188 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 33,598 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 113,395 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,390,000. Institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

