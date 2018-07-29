Integra Lifesciences (IART) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

IART has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Integra Lifesciences from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $74.00 target price on Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut Integra Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Integra Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.38.

NASDAQ IART traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $61.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,935,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,036. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.63. Integra Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $41.51 and a 1 year high of $67.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $366.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.08 million. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 5.10%. Integra Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total transaction of $62,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart Essig sold 159,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $10,225,725.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,539,019 shares in the company, valued at $98,512,606.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,976 shares of company stock worth $16,785,254 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $832,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $3,660,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 9.9% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 426,837 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,493,000 after purchasing an additional 38,573 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 8.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,530 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

