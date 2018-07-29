Insulet (PODD) vs. CAS Medical Systems (CASM) Critical Comparison

Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD) and CAS Medical Systems (NASDAQ:CASM) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.7% of CAS Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Insulet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.6% of CAS Medical Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Insulet and CAS Medical Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insulet $463.77 million 10.55 -$26.83 million ($0.46) -181.09 CAS Medical Systems $18.76 million 2.94 -$2.33 million ($0.27) -7.11

CAS Medical Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Insulet. Insulet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CAS Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Insulet and CAS Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insulet -4.82% -20.02% -3.60% CAS Medical Systems -9.72% N/A -40.08%

Risk and Volatility

Insulet has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAS Medical Systems has a beta of -0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Insulet and CAS Medical Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insulet 0 3 13 1 2.88 CAS Medical Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insulet presently has a consensus price target of $90.88, suggesting a potential upside of 9.09%. Given Insulet’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Insulet is more favorable than CAS Medical Systems.

Summary

Insulet beats CAS Medical Systems on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device. It also customizes the Omnipod System technology platform for the delivery of drugs over a specified interval of time, at an administered volume. The company sells and markets its Omnipod System through a combination of direct sales representatives and independent distributors. Insulet Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

About CAS Medical Systems

CAS Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive patient monitoring products worldwide. The company provides FORE-SIGHT tissue oximeter monitors, sensors, and accessories, as well as offers FORE-SIGHT ELITE monitors. Its FORE-SIGHT absolute tissue oximeter provides non-invasive and quantitative measurement of oxygenation for cerebral tissue during surgery or critical care situations. The company also offers repair services for parts. It markets products through its own sales force, distributors, and manufacturers' representatives, as well as through hospitals, surgery centers, and outpatient facilities. CAS Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut.

