Installed Building Products (IBP) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an in-line rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.70.

Installed Building Products traded down $1.75, reaching $53.00, on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 129,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,999. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $51.30 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $301.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director J Michael Nixon sold 61,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,737,296.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $2,264,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,566,592 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

