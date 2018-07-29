Insider Selling: Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Common Stock (ORRF) Director Sells $13,360.00 in Stock

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:ORRF) Director Anthony F. Ceddia sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $13,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ORRF opened at $25.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.87 million, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.28. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Common Stock has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $27.05.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 million. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.36%. equities analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Common Stock will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Saturday, July 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Common Stock’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Common Stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORRF. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Common Stock in the first quarter valued at $3,048,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Common Stock by 54.2% in the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 286,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 100,497 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Common Stock by 402.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 32,830 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Common Stock by 318.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 31,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Common Stock by 37.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 23,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

