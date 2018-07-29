Insider Buying: First Horizon National Corp (FHN) Director Buys $88,400.00 in Stock

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Director Mark A. Emkes acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 57,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of First Horizon National opened at $17.65 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. First Horizon National Corp has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $20.86. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon National by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 158,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon National by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 345,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 78,823 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon National by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 410,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 33,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon National by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FHN shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of First Horizon National to $20.00 and set a “$17.03” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Stephens restated a “$17.03” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of First Horizon National in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

