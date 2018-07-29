Insider Buying: CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA) Insider Buys C$22,410.00 in Stock

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) insider Cibt Education Group Inc purchased 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,410.00.

Cibt Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CIBT Education Group alerts:

On Tuesday, July 17th, Cibt Education Group Inc purchased 13,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,935.00.

On Thursday, July 19th, Cibt Education Group Inc purchased 13,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,800.00.

On Monday, July 2nd, Cibt Education Group Inc purchased 13,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,720.00.

On Tuesday, June 19th, Cibt Education Group Inc purchased 10,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,200.00.

On Friday, May 18th, Cibt Education Group Inc purchased 8,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,760.00.

CIBT Education Group opened at C$0.83 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.58 and a 52 week high of C$0.87.

Separately, Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of CIBT Education Group from C$1.46 to C$1.51 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th.

About CIBT Education Group

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student-housing investment company. The company owns and operates a network of business, technical, and language colleges in North America and Asia. It provides business and management programs in healthcare, hotel management, and language training, as well as approximately 150 career, language, and vocational programs.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CIBT Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIBT Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.