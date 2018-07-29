Inphi (IPHI) PT Set at $27.00 by Northland Securities

Northland Securities set a $27.00 price objective on Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Inphi from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Inphi in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inphi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Inphi from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Inphi and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inphi currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.84.

Shares of Inphi opened at $33.30 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a current ratio of 8.76. Inphi has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $44.32.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $69.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.28 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Inphi will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ron Torten sold 4,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $150,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,880 shares of company stock valued at $169,618 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi in the first quarter worth $130,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi in the second quarter worth $203,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi in the second quarter worth $216,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi in the second quarter worth $255,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi in the first quarter worth $301,000.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. The company's analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offers high signal integrity at data speeds while reducing system power consumption.

