Innospec (IOSP) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

IOSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Innospec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine lowered Innospec from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Innospec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Innospec from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.67.

Shares of Innospec opened at $79.35 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.06. Innospec has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $360.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Innospec will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Catherine Hessner sold 2,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $227,678.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh Aldous sold 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total value of $129,426.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,487.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,841 shares of company stock worth $1,209,657. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Innospec by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Innospec during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Innospec during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innospec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Innospec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals for use as fuel additives, ingredients for personal care, home care, agrochemical, mining and other applications, and oilfield chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives.

