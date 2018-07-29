Ingles Markets, Incorporated (IMKTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also given Ingles Markets an industry rank of 226 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IMKTA. ValuEngine cut Ingles Markets from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingles Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th.

Shares of Ingles Markets opened at $28.70 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Ingles Markets has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $36.95.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $984.56 million during the quarter. equities analysts forecast that Ingles Markets will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingles Markets (IMKTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.