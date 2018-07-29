Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) Forecasted to Post FY2018 Earnings of $5.52 Per Share

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2018 earnings estimates for Ingersoll-Rand in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ingersoll-Rand’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $97.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. Ingersoll-Rand has a 1-year low of $79.63 and a 1-year high of $98.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koch Industries Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 30,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 85,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 36,456 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 1st quarter worth about $502,000. Honeywell International Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 1st quarter worth about $4,276,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 575.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 65,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 56,054 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $962,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,422,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,360 shares of company stock worth $2,372,320. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This is a boost from Ingersoll-Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.