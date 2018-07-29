Informa’s (INF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on INF. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Informa to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a conviction-buy rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, April 6th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.92) price target on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 865.33 ($11.45).

INF opened at GBX 800 ($10.59) on Wednesday. Informa has a twelve month low of GBX 624.50 ($8.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 773 ($10.23).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.05 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th.

In other news, insider Greg Lock purchased 10,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 818 ($10.83) per share, with a total value of £88,630.30 ($117,313.43).

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

