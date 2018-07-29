Influxcoin Hits Market Cap of $133,938.00 (INFX)

Influxcoin (CURRENCY:INFX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Influxcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0800 or 0.00000976 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Influxcoin has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Influxcoin has a market cap of $133,938.00 and $37.00 worth of Influxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.30 or 0.02930240 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00014387 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000927 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005237 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002976 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003610 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Influxcoin Coin Profile

INFX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Influxcoin’s total supply is 1,673,383 coins. Influxcoin’s official website is influxcoin.xyz . Influxcoin’s official Twitter account is @Infxcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Influxcoin

Influxcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Influxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Influxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Influxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

