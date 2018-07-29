Influence Chain (INC) Tops One Day Volume of $445,566.00

Influence Chain (CURRENCY:INC) traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Influence Chain token can now be bought for $0.0996 or 0.00001215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, LBank and Bit-Z. Over the last week, Influence Chain has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. Influence Chain has a total market cap of $0.00 and $445,566.00 worth of Influence Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Influence Chain alerts:

Particl (PART) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00072106 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012471 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000450 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001726 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000552 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000213 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Influence Chain Profile

Influence Chain (INC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2016. Influence Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Influence Chain’s official website is www.influencechain.org . Influence Chain’s official Twitter account is @InfluencerChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Influence Chain Token Trading

Influence Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, LBank and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Influence Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Influence Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Influence Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Influence Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Influence Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.