Indivior (INDV) Upgraded at Numis Securities

Numis Securities upgraded shares of Indivior (LON:INDV) to an add rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning. Numis Securities currently has GBX 380 ($5.03) target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.34) price objective on shares of Indivior in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Indivior from GBX 455 ($6.02) to GBX 398 ($5.27) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Indivior to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 490 ($6.49) to GBX 500 ($6.62) in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.28) price objective (up from GBX 540 ($7.15)) on shares of Indivior in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 437.17 ($5.79).

Get Indivior alerts:

INDV opened at GBX 315 ($4.17) on Wednesday. Indivior has a twelve month low of GBX 246.50 ($3.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 436.60 ($5.78).

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, overdose rescue, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.