Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IMMY) Stake Boosted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IMMY) by 145.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,013 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 39,750 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Imprimis Pharmaceuticals were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Imprimis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals opened at $2.41 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.00.

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.87 million during the quarter. Imprimis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 298.28% and a negative net margin of 35.52%.

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmology-focused pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and sale of medications to physicians and patients in the United States. It offers ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications.

