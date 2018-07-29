Immunodiagnostic Systems’ (IDH) Under Review Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their under review rating on shares of Immunodiagnostic Systems (LON:IDH) in a research note released on Thursday.

Shares of Immunodiagnostic Systems opened at GBX 235 ($3.11) on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Immunodiagnostic Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 210 ($2.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 345 ($4.57).

Immunodiagnostic Systems (LON:IDH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 20th. The company reported GBX 5.70 ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) by GBX 3.10 ($0.04). Immunodiagnostic Systems had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 7.65%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 19th will be issued a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%.

About Immunodiagnostic Systems

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC provides in-vitro diagnostic solutions to the clinical laboratory market in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets immunoassays and automated immunoanalyser technologies to provide diagnostic outcomes for patients.

