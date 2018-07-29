iFresh (IFMK) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.23

News articles about iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. iFresh earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 47.1240631987299 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iFresh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of IFMK stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,483. iFresh has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $56.41 million, a P/E ratio of -65.83 and a beta of 5.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

In other news, VP Lilly Deng sold 897,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $8,524,929.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

iFresh Inc operates a network of grocery supermarket chains in the north-eastern United States. The company's chains provide vegetables, seafood, fruits, meat, snacks, seasonings, and other products. It also distributes rice and rice products, and seasonings and spices, as well as assortment of noodles, frozen vegetables, frozen dumplings, and frozen seafood under the Family Elephant, Feiyan, Green Acre, Golden Smell, Redolent, Shuangdeng/Double Lantern, SeaStar, Huang Duan Xiang 1987, and I FRESH brands.

