IDEX’s (IEX) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their hold rating on shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) in a report published on Thursday morning. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IEX. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a neutral rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $139.00) on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEX currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.82.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,528. IDEX has a 1-year low of $110.25 and a 1-year high of $152.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.21.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.10 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 19.71%. IDEX’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. equities analysts forecast that IDEX will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

In other IDEX news, Chairman Andrew K. Silvernail sold 94,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $13,636,525.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 149,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,670,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $45,014.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,362 shares of company stock worth $18,805,863 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of IDEX by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its position in shares of IDEX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 27,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 197,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,117,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, valves, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

