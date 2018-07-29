Ichor (ICHR) Trading Up 9.3%

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR)’s share price was up 9.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.10 and last traded at $20.99. Approximately 1,438,976 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,220,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.21.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ICHR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Ichor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ichor from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $538.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $258.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.47 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $103,568.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,568.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Ichor by 159.6% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,673,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,509,000 after buying an additional 1,028,679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ichor by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,187,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,749,000 after buying an additional 29,854 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor during the first quarter worth approximately $23,286,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Ichor by 4.5% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 768,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,612,000 after buying an additional 33,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selz Capital LLC grew its position in Ichor by 296.7% during the second quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 671,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,257,000 after buying an additional 502,516 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and South Korea. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

