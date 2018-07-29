Iberiabank Corp Takes $585,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Iberiabank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 492,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,547,000 after buying an additional 71,745 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $16,240,000. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $15,120,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 47.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 237,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,236,000 after buying an additional 75,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 177,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after purchasing an additional 35,153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF stock opened at $59.80 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $59.70 and a 52 week high of $60.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a $0.089 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd.

About Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

