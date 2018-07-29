Iberiabank Corp Purchases New Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)

Iberiabank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,411,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,877,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,378,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,091,000 after acquiring an additional 197,746 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,469,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,050,000 after acquiring an additional 234,476 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth $137,973,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 673,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,310,000 after acquiring an additional 26,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RCL. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.71.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $2,164,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 859,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,997,450.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 15.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RCL opened at $111.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.21. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12-month low of $101.20 and a 12-month high of $135.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.87%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

