Husky Energy (HSE) PT Raised to C$24.00 at TD Securities

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.15% from the stock’s previous close.

HSE has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Husky Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Husky Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$21.63.

Get Husky Energy alerts:

Husky Energy opened at C$21.21 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Husky Energy has a 52-week low of C$14.10 and a 52-week high of C$21.34.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.49 billion. Husky Energy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 3.09%.

In other Husky Energy news, Director Robert John Peabody acquired 10,000 shares of Husky Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.22 per share, with a total value of C$182,200.00.

About Husky Energy

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Husky Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husky Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.