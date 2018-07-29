Hurricane Energy (HRCXF) vs. Oceaneering International (OII) Head-To-Head Contrast

Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS: HRCXF) and Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Oceaneering International pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Hurricane Energy does not pay a dividend. Oceaneering International pays out -214.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Hurricane Energy and Oceaneering International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hurricane Energy N/A N/A N/A Oceaneering International 4.83% -4.31% -2.29%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hurricane Energy and Oceaneering International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hurricane Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oceaneering International $1.92 billion 1.33 $166.39 million ($0.07) -371.86

Oceaneering International has higher revenue and earnings than Hurricane Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hurricane Energy and Oceaneering International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hurricane Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Oceaneering International 1 14 3 0 2.11

Oceaneering International has a consensus target price of $24.08, indicating a potential downside of 7.50%. Given Oceaneering International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oceaneering International is more favorable than Hurricane Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Hurricane Energy has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oceaneering International has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.6% of Oceaneering International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Oceaneering International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oceaneering International beats Hurricane Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hurricane Energy Company Profile

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, to the west of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses are focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and acreage comprises Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, and Halifax. Hurricane Energy plc has 37 million barrels of 2P reserves in the Lancaster field; controls 100% of 2.6 billion barrels of oil equivalent 2C contingent resources; and has 935 million stock barrels of oil in Best Case prospective resources in the Warwick prospect. The company was formerly known as Hurricane Exploration plc and changed its name to Hurricane Energy plc in April 2013. Hurricane Energy plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Godalming, the United Kingdom.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc. provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services. As of December 31, 2017, this segment owned 279 work-class ROVs. The company's Subsea Products segment constructs various specialty subsea hardware products, including subsea umbilicals utilizing thermoplastic hoses and steel tubes; termination assemblies; tooling, ROV tooling, and subsea work packages; production control equipment; installation and workover control systems; clamp connectors; pipeline connector and repair systems; subsea and topside control valves; and subsea chemical injection valves, as well as offers riserless light well intervention services. Its Subsea Projects segment performs subsea oilfield hardware installation and inspection, maintenance, and repair services; serves shallow water projects; and performs subsea intervention and hardware installation services, such as subsea well tie-backs, pipeline/flowline tie-ins and repairs, pipeline crossing, and umbilical and other subsea equipment installations, and subsea intervention services. The company's Asset Integrity segment offers asset integrity services for the safety of their facilities onshore and offshore; third-party inspections to customers in the oil and gas, petrochemical, and power generation industries; and first-pass integrity evaluation and assessment, and nondestructive testing services. Its Advanced Technologies segment provides project management, engineering services, and equipment for applications in non-energy markets. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

