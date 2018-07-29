Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.17 per share for the quarter.
Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$488.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$515.34 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 19.07%.
Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$6.78 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$6.73 and a 12-month high of C$12.65.
In other Hudbay Minerals news, Director Alan Thomas Chalmers Hair bought 10,000 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.01 per share, with a total value of C$80,100.00. Also, insider Gmt Capital Corp bought 8,600 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,548.00. Insiders bought a total of 64,900 shares of company stock worth $424,111 over the last ninety days.
Hudbay Minerals Company Profile
Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns four polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and a copper project in Arizona, the United States.
