HubSpot Inc (HUBS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.61 Million

Analysts expect HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) to post $117.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $117.00 million to $118.03 million. HubSpot reported sales of $89.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year sales of $491.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $490.10 million to $495.82 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $607.80 million per share, with estimates ranging from $584.36 million to $622.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $114.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.89 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on HubSpot from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine upgraded HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $119.00 target price (up previously from $104.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on HubSpot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on HubSpot from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.07.

In related news, CFO John Kinzer sold 4,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $523,461.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hunter Madeley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $105,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,809 shares of company stock worth $14,665,139 in the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 1,524.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot traded down $6.45, reaching $127.85, during trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. 509,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,005. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.34 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $65.70 and a 1 year high of $143.00.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, sales productivity, CRM, analytics, and reporting.

