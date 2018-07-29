Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) to announce sales of $181.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Howard Hughes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $164.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $198.84 million. Howard Hughes posted sales of $308.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Howard Hughes will report full-year sales of $852.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $700.93 million to $1.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.09 billion per share. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Howard Hughes.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.46). Howard Hughes had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $161.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Howard Hughes’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Monday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

In related news, insider Paul H. Layne sold 4,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $675,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,019,069. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 4,694.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 169,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 165,908 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes traded down $2.45, reaching $133.42, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 190,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,786. Howard Hughes has a 52-week low of $114.28 and a 52-week high of $142.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.08 and a beta of 1.19.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Master Planned Communities, Operating Assets, and Strategic Developments. The Master Planned Communities segment develops and sells residential and commercial land.

