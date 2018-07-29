Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) Receives $35.78 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.13.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Stephens cut shares of Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Hormel Foods traded down $0.02, hitting $36.65, on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 1,217,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,119,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.42. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 13th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.77%.

In other Hormel Foods news, insider Thomas R. Day sold 43,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $1,592,711.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,950.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Nakasone sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,023 shares of company stock worth $3,152,731. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

