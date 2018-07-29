Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) and iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) Head-To-Head Review

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ: HRZN) and iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Horizon Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Horizon Technology Finance pays out 112.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance 32.86% 8.96% 5.58% iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance $25.78 million 4.74 $9.59 million $1.07 9.92 iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Horizon Technology Finance has higher revenue and earnings than iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.7% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance 2 3 1 0 1.83 iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF 0 0 0 0 N/A

Horizon Technology Finance currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.68%. Given Horizon Technology Finance’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Horizon Technology Finance is more favorable than iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance beats iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. It seeks to invest in companies in the United States.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index. Due to the use of representative sampling, the Fund may or may not hold all of the securities that are included in the Index. The Fund’s investment advisor is BlackRock Fund Advisors, which is indirectly owned by BlackRock, Inc.

