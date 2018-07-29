Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $487,000 Position in United Rentals, Inc. (URI)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 1,190.0% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter worth $128,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter worth $164,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in United Rentals by 55.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter worth $208,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Kneeland sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $4,661,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,747.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $147.31 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $106.52 and a one year high of $190.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.52.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The construction company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.40. United Rentals had a return on equity of 39.28% and a net margin of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $196.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Bank of America set a $186.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.18.

United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

