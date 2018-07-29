Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $258,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.7% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% in the second quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 7,041 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 96,446 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.9% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 5,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $98.00 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.76 and a 12-month high of $108.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 66.36% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

In other news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $1,230,760.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. ValuEngine upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.71.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

