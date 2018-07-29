Histogenics Corp (HSGX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ:HSGX) to post ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Histogenics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.20). Histogenics posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Histogenics will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Histogenics.

Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.45).

HSGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Histogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on shares of Histogenics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Histogenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Histogenics opened at $2.20 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. Histogenics has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSGX. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Histogenics by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 29,806 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Histogenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Histogenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Histogenics by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 85,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Histogenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $639,000. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Histogenics

Histogenics Corporation, a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development of restorative cell therapies in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee.

