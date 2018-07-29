Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI) Shares Sold by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lowered its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,940 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,685,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,657,000 after purchasing an additional 381,777 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 812.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,823,000 after buying an additional 151,752 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after buying an additional 115,570 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 21.8% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 629,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,886,000 after buying an additional 112,713 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 239.6% during the first quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 154,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after buying an additional 109,286 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand opened at $49.30 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.24. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.65 and a twelve month high of $50.42.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.70 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hillenbrand from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hillenbrand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, and forest products.

