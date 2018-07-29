Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) Stake Lessened by W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 1,978.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom opened at $89.96 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.91 and a fifty-two week high of $96.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The medical technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.73%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 5,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $469,667.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,245.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alton Shader sold 16,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,284.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,143,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.57.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It provides medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and communications technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

