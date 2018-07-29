Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter.

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $218.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.05 million. Hi-Crush Partners had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business’s revenue was up 161.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect Hi-Crush Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hi-Crush Partners opened at $15.25 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Hi-Crush Partners has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $16.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Hi-Crush Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCLP shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Hi-Crush Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Hi-Crush Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hi-Crush Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

Hi-Crush Partners Company Profile

Hi-Crush Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the energy industry in North America. The company produces monocrystalline sand, a specialized mineral used as a proppant during the well completion process to facilitate the recovery of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells.

