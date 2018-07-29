Hess Corp. (HES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HES. Capital One Financial reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie cut Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price objective on Hess and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Hess from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th.

HES traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,473,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,179. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.46. Hess has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $71.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 59.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.46) EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Hess will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Hess’s payout ratio is -21.69%.

In other news, insider Michael R. Turner sold 10,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $696,114.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of Hess by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 32,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Hess by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

