HEROcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $247,231.00 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One HEROcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene and Kucoin. During the last week, HEROcoin has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $247,231.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005517 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003754 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012289 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012197 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00408033 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00031902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00169752 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00014502 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000923 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,754,840 tokens. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io

HEROcoin Token Trading

HEROcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.